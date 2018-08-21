Analysts Anticipate Saia Inc (SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.08. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. Saia’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other Saia news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $123,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth $210,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIA traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. 161,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.78. Saia has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $87.05.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

