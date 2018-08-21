Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q3 guidance at $1.38-1.52 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $500,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

