Amur Minerals Co. (AMC) Insider Purchases £612.20 in Stock

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) insider Brian Charles Savage acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £612.20 ($782.56).

Shares of AMC opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Amur Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Get Amur Minerals alerts:

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.