Amur Minerals Co. (AMC) Insider Purchases £612.20 in Stock

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) insider Brian Charles Savage acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £612.20 ($782.56).
Shares of AMC opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Amur Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).
Amur Minerals Company Profile
