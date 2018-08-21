Amtech Systems (ASYS) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on Amtech Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $11.00 target price on Amtech Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amtech Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Amtech Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $166,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

