Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

News coverage about Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amneal Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3581614040288 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AMRX opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.82 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.