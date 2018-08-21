AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,480 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

AME stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

