American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.10 Million

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) will post $101.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.10 million. American Railcar Industries reported sales of $120.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full-year sales of $475.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.90 million to $482.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $551.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $541.90 million to $561.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Railcar Industries.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.41 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ARII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of American Railcar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARII. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the first quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in American Railcar Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARII traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.17. American Railcar Industries has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.43%.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Railcar Industries (ARII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII)

Receive News & Ratings for American Railcar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Railcar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply