American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) will post $101.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.10 million. American Railcar Industries reported sales of $120.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full-year sales of $475.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.90 million to $482.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $551.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $541.90 million to $561.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Railcar Industries.

Get American Railcar Industries alerts:

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.41 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ARII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of American Railcar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARII. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the first quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in American Railcar Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARII traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.17. American Railcar Industries has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.43%.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Railcar Industries (ARII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Railcar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Railcar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.