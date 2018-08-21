American International Group Inc. Has $15.66 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

