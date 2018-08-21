American International Group Inc. Has $15.66 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JLL opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.17.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.
Read More: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.