American International Group Inc. Buys 7,681 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of WPX Energy worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPX. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth about $171,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 132.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

