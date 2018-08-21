American International Group Inc. Buys 1,445 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kilroy Realty worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,323,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,019,000 after purchasing an additional 942,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,122,000 after purchasing an additional 300,508 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,885,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 274,000 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

