American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$10.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$10.25 to C$9.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$9.20 to C$8.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.31.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$9.21 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$7.52 and a one year high of C$10.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

