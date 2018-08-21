American Century Companies Inc. Sells 474,631 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of S&P Global worth $191,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 800.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20,684.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 164,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $105,918.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,292,254. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

S&P Global stock opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

