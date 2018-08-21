American Century Companies Inc. Sells 40,275 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,275 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.47% of Splunk worth $211,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,776,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,092,000 after acquiring an additional 258,661 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Splunk by 5.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,005,140 shares of the software company’s stock worth $197,286,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $141,945,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,074,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Splunk by 46.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 312,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Splunk to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $1,829,919.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,964,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.58 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.