American Century Companies Inc. Has $231.31 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,941,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 5.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $231,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 61.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 300,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,527,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

