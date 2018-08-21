Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $2,185.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,870.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,933.51.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,876.71 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,925.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $28,826,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
