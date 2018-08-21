Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $2,185.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,870.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,933.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,876.71 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,925.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $28,826,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

