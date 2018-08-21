Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.