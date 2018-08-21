Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Moelis & Co (MC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $86,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.74. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.10%.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

