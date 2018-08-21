Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $584,000 in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $71.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David S. Cookson sold 27,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $103,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

