Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tekne Capital Management LLC

Tekne Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,874 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises about 6.3% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $23,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 23.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meru Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 31.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,235.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,298.90.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,221.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $846.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $918.60 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

