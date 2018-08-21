Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $1,450.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,298.90.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,217.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,543. The company has a market capitalization of $846.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $919.31 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

