Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) & Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Head to Head Analysis

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NYSE: SMI) and Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $421.55 million 0.81 $14.26 million $0.68 21.15 Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l $3.10 billion 1.68 $179.67 million $0.20 28.05

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33 Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 5 5 0 0 1.50

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.26%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 3.38% 5.41% 4.09% Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 4.72% 2.28% 1.30%

Risk and Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. The company also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching. Its power discrete products are used in applications, such as smart phone charges, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, basic stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, e-bikes, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, wind turbines, solar inverters, and industrial welding; and power ICs have applications in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment, as well as desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, and portable electronic devices. The company markets its products directly, as well as through distributors and original design manufacturers to original equipment manufacturers. It serves customers in the consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Korea, Germany, and Japan. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others. It also provides integrated solutions, such as design support services; libraries and intellectual property services; mask-making services; and wafer probing, bumping, assembling, and testing services. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks and solar cells related semiconductor products; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

