Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

News headlines about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9661053991557 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,478. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $341.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $150,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

