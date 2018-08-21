Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 620.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 29.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.18.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,302. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

