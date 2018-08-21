Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Headlines about Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allena Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0998884897102 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

ALNA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 38,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 29.32 and a quick ratio of 29.32. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

