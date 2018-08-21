Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Lessened by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after buying an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,320,121,000 after buying an additional 615,024 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,533,655,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,080,000 after buying an additional 1,050,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,970,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,413,173,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $461.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.41.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

