Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 10th Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.41.

NYSE:BABA opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

