Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALDR. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.36.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALDR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.66.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.01. research analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $386,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,719.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,094. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 121,175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.