AlarmCom (ALRM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AlarmCom from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.72 million. research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Jean-Paul Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,851.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $188,866.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,625 shares of company stock worth $13,863,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.