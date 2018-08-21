Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 85.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,353,000 after acquiring an additional 489,288 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.