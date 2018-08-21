Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (ACR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (TSE:ACR.UN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of ACR.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,084. Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$12.63.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The objectives of the Company are to provide investors with stable, predictable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of its assets and maximize long-term unit holder value through active management, and expand the asset base and increase its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit, including through acquisitions.

