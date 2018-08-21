AFLAC (AFL) PT Lowered to $45.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFL. Sandler O’Neill raised AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.23.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,562,000 after buying an additional 605,896 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 381,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AFLAC by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 34.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth $9,323,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

