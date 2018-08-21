ADT (ADT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADT. Barclays cut their price objective on ADT from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 138,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,458. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $614,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

