Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Holdings Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,035 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 304,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,904,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

