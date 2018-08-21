ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACI Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 4,100 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,905,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,400. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

