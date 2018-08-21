Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,139,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,485,868 shares.The stock last traded at $2.63 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

The company has a market cap of $350.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. research analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,042,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,880 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,095,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

