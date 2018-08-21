Achaogen (AKAO) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.05

News headlines about Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Achaogen earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6697105806844 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

AKAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

AKAO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 623,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,246. The stock has a market cap of $267.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Achaogen has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 146.50% and a negative net margin of 2,286.21%. analysts anticipate that Achaogen will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

