Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $282.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $225.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.00 and a 52 week high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.02 per share, with a total value of $9,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,023.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $20,167,250 in the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

