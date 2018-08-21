Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $489,000 in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,750,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

