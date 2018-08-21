Accuvest Global Advisors Has $425,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6,672.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 98,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,602,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,981,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $547,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 21,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $2,635,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,636,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,139 shares of company stock valued at $18,369,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $81.61 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

