Accuvest Global Advisors Has $377,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $4,521,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $4,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $123,550,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,858.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,630.56 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,154.45.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $627,190.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.