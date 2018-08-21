$929.21 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce sales of $929.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.00 million and the lowest is $917.80 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $932.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.16 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

