9,224 Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $188,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $389,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,445,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

