$900,000.00 in Sales Expected for Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) to post sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Organovo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. Organovo reported sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Organovo will report full year sales of $3.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $4.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Organovo had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 746.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Organovo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Organovo in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organovo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

ONVO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 412,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,993. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $142.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organovo by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Organovo by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 273,029 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

