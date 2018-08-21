$763.85 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce $763.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $754.00 million and the highest is $773.70 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $716.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.72 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 51.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 145.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 708,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 211.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 705,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,309. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $34.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

