7,348 Shares in PPL Corp (PPL) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in PPL by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

PPL opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

