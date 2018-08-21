72,838 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

