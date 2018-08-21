$71.50 Million in Sales Expected for K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) will post sales of $71.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for K2M Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. K2M Group reported sales of $62.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that K2M Group will report full-year sales of $289.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $289.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $317.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $315.55 million to $319.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow K2M Group.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). K2M Group had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. K2M Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised K2M Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on K2M Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on K2M Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised K2M Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $29,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,432.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $73,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in K2M Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 68,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in K2M Group by 436.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in K2M Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,220,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in K2M Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 292,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in K2M Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KTWO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 219,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.13. K2M Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

K2M Group

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

