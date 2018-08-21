700,920 Shares in Transocean LTD (RIG) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,920 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Transocean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 136.9% in the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41,058 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 99.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

In related news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

