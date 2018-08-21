670 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,819,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,011,000 after purchasing an additional 718,144 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,045,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,169,000 after purchasing an additional 163,981 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 640,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,673,000 after purchasing an additional 391,788 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,407 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total transaction of $3,366,091.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,324,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,373,982. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.04.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $374.80 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $281.89 and a twelve month high of $505.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

