5,370 Shares in FMC Corp (FMC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in FMC by 7.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,029,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,407,000 after buying an additional 147,011 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FMC by 65.8% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FMC by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,433,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in FMC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 46,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Douglas purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.13 per share, with a total value of $366,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nomura upped their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

NYSE FMC opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

